Kid Cudi Goes On Recording Binge And Makes “11 Songs In Five Days”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi revealed he’s been in the recording studio and putting in work. Check out what the rapper has been up to!

Kid Cudi has claimed he has recorded an album’s worth of songs in just one week.

Over the past few days, the “Confused!” rapper – real name Scott Mescudi – has offered fans regular updates on his output via Twitter.

“Made 6 new songs in 3 days,” he told followers in a December 1st tweet.

Kid Cudi followed up the report less than 48 hours later with, “11 songs in 5 days.”

11 songs in 5 days. My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14 😶‍🌫️ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 2, 2022

“My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14,” the 38-year-old continued.

Kid Cudi released his eighth studio album Entergalactic in September.

At the time, he told Zane Lowe in an interview that he wants to “chill out with” recording music and start “closing the chapter on Kid Cudi.”