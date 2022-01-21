The Smokers Club Festival will return for the first time since 2018 with a lineup featuring Kid Cudi, A$AP and Playboi Carti as headliners.

The Smokers Club Festival is returning with a lineup featuring Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and more.

Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti will headline the 2022 Smokers Club Festival, which is scheduled to take place on April 30. The event will be held at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California.

This year’s festivities will showcase multiple acclaimed projects. Lupe Fiasco will perform his album Food & Liquor, Wiz Khalifa will revisit his Kush & Orange Juice mixtape and ScHoolboy Q will perform his album Oxymoron.

Other notable rappers booked for the returning festival include 2 Chainz, Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, Rico Nasty and Earl Sweatshirt. Smokers Club is planning to add three artists to the lineup.

“Tag an up&coming artist we need to add to the line up,” Smokers Club announced via Instagram. “@jonnyshipes will be picking 3 lucky artists to add‼️”

The Smokers Club Festival hasn’t been held since 2018. The last event also featured Kid Cudi as a headliner.

Fans can register now for early access to tickets. Presales for the 2022 Smokers Club Festival will go live on January 24 at 10 a.m. PST.

Check out the entire lineup for the upcoming event below.