Kid Cudi Condemns Homophobic Fans: “Man Can’t Even Smile & Be Happy”

The Cleveland-born entertainer says he questions the world we live in.

Kid Cudi evidently had to get some things off his chest over the weekend. The 39-year-old rapper/actor took to Twitter on Saturday (July 22) to address homophobia.

“[You] know what’s crazy, and really makes me question the world we live in, is when I post a picture of me smiling on IG and there’s mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page [with] insults,” he wrote. “I feel really bad for y’all man. It’s sad out here. Man can’t even smile and be happy no more. Smh.”

Kid Cudi continued in a second tweet, “It’s like, ‘Oh [he’s] smiling TOO hard!! He DEF sucks a d###!’ Its like word?? That’s what we [are] on now??” Moments later he also added, “Homophobic and sad and will be miserable their whole lives.”

The comment section from Kid Cudi’s Instagram photo from five days ago is filled with users remarking about the Grammy winner’s possible sexual preference. For example, one person wrote, “Cudi u look like the dominant one in a lesbian relationship.”

Another person posted, “Bro got a secret he wanna share with us.” Someone else commented, “Chill with the zest bro.” Yet another Instagram account typed, “Bro turning zestier and zestier.”

This wasn’t the first time Kid Cudi faced accusations of being a homosexual or bisexual man. In 2021, Cudi performed on Saturday Night Live while wearing a Virgil Abloh-designed, Kurt Cobain-inspired dress.

Some critics claimed Kid Cudi took part in the cross-dressing SNL moment just for internet engagement. Others saw the outfit as disgraceful and a sign of the so-called feminization of Black men. However, Kid Cudi did receive support for both his tribute to the legendary Nirvana frontman and for freely expressing himself.

“The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very Rock n’ Roll to me,” Cudi said on an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted. “That was cool. So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this. And it’s cool because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

