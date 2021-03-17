Kid Cudi Celebrates Securing Performance Spot For ‘SNL’

(AllHipHop News)
The forces behind Saturday Night Live have announced the show’s next slate of performers. Veteran Hip Hop star Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi is set to be the musical guest for the April 10th edition of the program.
Cudi will be part of the SNL episode hosted by Promising Young Woman actress Carey Mulligan. The Man on the Moon III: The Chosen creator expressed his excitement about the upcoming gig.
“If u know me, u know SNL is a huge dream of mine. This is huge. Cannot friggin wait!” tweeted Kid Cudi. This will be the first time the Cleveland-raised rapper will make his way to the Studio 8H stage.
If u know me, u know snl is a huge dream of mine. This is huge. Cannot friggin wait!
Man on the Moon III: The Chosen was released on December 11, 2020. The project debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 144,000 first-week units. He also earned a #1 single on the Hot 100 chart with his Travis Scott collaboration “The Scotts.”
Before Cudder runs through his songs on 4/10 another Hip Hop recording artist will get the chance to entertain the NBC audience. “Whats Poppin” hitmaker Jack Harlow will appear on the March 27 episode of Saturday Night Live.
Harlow dropped his debut studio LP, Thats What They All Say, on the same day as Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. The album opened at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with 51,000 first-week units.
