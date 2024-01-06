Kid Cudi Claims He Got Juice WRLD Collab Update At Same Time As His Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

At least we know we are still getting the collaboration.

Kid Cudi inadvertently got an update about his forthcoming collaboration with Juice WRLD while trying to tell his fans to be patient while he gets more information about its release.

On Saturday (January 6), Kid Cudi shared a message on Twitter (X) to provide an explanation to his two million-plus followers as to why he and the late rapper’s highly anticipated joint effort won’t arrive with his upcoming INSANO album.

“Hey gang, so I never heard back from Juice team, they said we could use it on my album and they would use it on his, but his team went ghost when we reached out and its been months so it wont be on the deluxe. I tried but u know, whatever [Shoulder shrug emoji] not me,” he wrote in the tweet.

Though he shared the message in the early morning hours, a representative from Juice’s team [Pete aka @unnecessaryballing] responded in an Instagram Story post and claimed Kid Cudi knew all along that the song was cleared with certain contingencies.

“Song is cleared for Kid Cudi but since it’s on the party never ends it can’t come out until the release it can be added to the album after that happens since his album Hass to come out now,” he wrote in part in the story. “No one is ignoring him or not responding to him he knows this information and that’s the deal. Peace and love.”

Kid Cudi also swiftly responded to the message, writing, “First me hearin this. Never was told it cant come out til his album does. Thats cool tho. We have answers. Power of a tweet.”

Nevertheless, Kid Cudi appeared undeterred by the miscommunication and expressed his excitement for the next stage of the rollout of his INSANO album in a follow-up tweet.

“Tracklisting and features Monday f### it lets go,” he wrote.

Check out the exchange below.