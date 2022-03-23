Kid Cudi is directing, writing and starring in an upcoming Netflix film called ‘Teddy” produced by Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel.

Kid Cudi is embarking on a new chapter in his film career.

The Republic Records artist announced he’s directing, writing and starring in a Netflix movie titled Teddy. Kid Cudi’s directorial debut will be produced by Jay-Z and The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, among others.

“I’ve been waitin to tell you all about this for a long long time,” Kid Cudi wrote on Instagram. “This year im directing my first feature film ‘Teddy’ at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring. This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said f### it and started doing it.”

According to Kid Cudi, Teddy will be a comedy. He described the movie as being a film version of his song “Pursuit of Happiness.”

“The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film,” he wrote. “So it means so f##### much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit.”

He continued, “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has.”

Read Kid Cudi’s entire message about the film below.