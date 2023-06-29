Kid Cudi Festival Fiasco: Cleveland Mayor Could Save The Day

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb spoke with Kid Cudi in hopes of rebooking the 2023 Moon Man’s Landing Festival following its cancellation.

Kid Cudi canceled the 2023 Moon Man’s Landing Festival, but Cleveland’s mayor provided hope for the event’s return on Wednesday (June 28).

Mayor Justin Bibb offered to help the festival continue after Kid Cudi announced the cancellation on Tuesday (June 27). The rapper/actor spoke with the mayor via phone on Wednesday. The two discussed ways for the event to proceed in Cleveland in 2023.

“Just had a great call w @MayorBibb about the festival, Stay tuned,” Kid Cudi wrote on Twitter. “Workin fast to find a solution to still do it this year! Thanx Justin for making yourself available brother #ClevelandAllDay.”

The 2023 Moon Man’s Landing Festival was scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on August 19. Kid Cudi originally intended it to be an outdoor festival, but logistics forced him to book it at an arena.

“I know u guys wanted an outdoor festival, and so did I, but the city wouldn’t approve,” he explained on social media. “And instead of canceling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know u guys weren’t feeling it.”

Mayor Bibb said the city never received a permit application for the Moon Man’s Landing Festival. He reached out to Kid Cudi as both sides hoped to see Cleveland host the festival at some point in 2023.