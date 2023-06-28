Kid Cudi Cancels 2023 Moon Man’s Landing Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland native hopes to bring the event back to his hometown in 2024.

Fans hoping to see Kid Cudi and Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 Moon Man’s Landing Festival in Cleveland may be disappointed by recent developments. Cudi announced the festival has been canceled.

“Got some bad news,” wrote Kid Cudi in a typed message posted to Twitter. “I’m gonna have to cancel Moon Man’s Landing this year. I know [you] guys wanted an outdoor festival, and so did I, but the city wouldn’t approve it.”

The Cleveland, Ohio native continued, “And instead of canceling the whole thing, I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know [you] guys weren’t feeling it.”

Kid Cudi went on to tell his followers that he does plan to bring back the Moon Man’s Landing Festival in 2024 at an outdoor venue. However, next year’s edition will likely have to take place an hour outside of Cleveland.

A few minutes later, Cudi returned to Twitter with another message. The musician/actor posted, “I will not stop until we elevate the whole experience of [coming] to Cleveland. I spent years [dealing with] mental health struggles, and now I’m in a better place to lead and be there for my city. I love y’all!!”

Justin Bibb, the 36-year-old Democratic mayor of Cleveland, offered to help Kid Cudi keep Moon Man’s Landing Festival in the city. Kid Cudi also confirmed anyone who purchased tickets to this year’s canceled event can receive a full refund.

One more thing! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xBOxK53KFO — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 27, 2023

Shoot me a DM or email at mayorbibb@clevelandohio.gov and let us know how we can help. https://t.co/R8AGTAovYW — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) June 28, 2023