Kid Cudi Taps Lil Uzi Vert & More For Moons Man’s Landing Festival

The Midwesterner presents a special concert in his hometown.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi will headline his Moons Man’s Landing festival on August 19. The Cleveland-bred rapper/actor recruited Philadelphia’s Lil Uzi Vert for the show as well.

Kid Cudi also booked New Orleans rap duo $uicideboy$ and Boston-born hitmaker Coi Leray. Plus, BashfortheWorld, Siena Bella, and Chelsea Pastel made the 2023 Moons Man’s Landing lineup.

“Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella are 2 really f##### dope Cleveland artists I’m f##### [with] right now and I know [you] will too ✌🏾💕,” tweeted Cudi. He added, “Out of state fam welcomed!!! Cleveland is a city of love, COME AS YOU ARE ☺️✌🏾💕.”

Fans of Kid Cudi patiently wait for the We Are Who We Are star to release his tentatively titled Insano album later this year. Cudi is already teasing going on tour to support his upcoming ninth studio LP.

“This tour is gonna be my biggest one yet. I’m really goin hard to create the ultimate vibes for [you]. This album was especially made [with] live shows in mind. Let that sink in ☺️,” posted Kid Cudi.

Previously, Kid Cudi dropped albums such as 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2013’s Indicud, and 2022’s Entergalactic. The latter project accompanied the Netflix animated special of the same name.

MOON MAN'S LANDING 2023 BABY 🚀👾☄️🛰️👩🏾‍🚀👽 PRE SALE 👉🏾 https://t.co/ehBVKfJARj pic.twitter.com/Qs4Jgw2udR — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 14, 2023

Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella are 2 really f##### dope Cleveland artists im f##### w right now and I know u will too ✌🏾💕 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 14, 2023

Out of state fam welcomed!!! Cleveland is a city of love, COME AS YOU ARE ☺️✌🏾💕 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 14, 2023