Kid Cudi Calls Out Apple Music For Posting Wrong Lyrics For “Porsche Topless”

The musician/actor has a new track and a new movie.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi released his “Porsche Topless” single to DSPs on June 2. A lyric video for the track arrived on YouTube on that same date.

A few days later, the Cleveland native took issue with Apple Music. Apparently, the streaming service posted the wrong lyrics for “Porsche Topless” on the app which did not sit right with the song’s creator.

“Hey, guys @AppleMusic, I put in the time to write out all my lyrics and send them to [you],” tweeted Kid Cudi. [It’s] really stressful to see you guys just make up whatever lyrics you want and not include the proper lyrics that were given to you. Please fix ‘PORSCHE TOPLESS’ so my fans have the correct lyrics. Thanx! Scott ‘a fan/artist.'”

Kid Cudi’s “Porsche Topless” will likely live on a forthcoming project tentatively titled Insano. Last year, the Republic recording artist released Entergalactic. That studio album accompanied Netflix’s adult animated special of the same name.

Entergalactic featured voice acting performances by Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin, and others.

Variety forecasts Entergalactic could score a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program. Meanwhile, Kid Cudi also appeared in Disney+’s recently premiered science fiction adventure film Crater.

Cudi’s current filmography includes Need for Speed, Entourage, James White, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Don’t Look Up, and House Party. In addition, he has acted in the HBO programs How to Make It in America, Westworld, and We Are Who We Are.