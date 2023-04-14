Disney+ Releases ‘Crater’ Movie Trailer Featuring Kid Cudi

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the teaser for the coming-of-age film.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming science fiction motion picture Crater. Hip Hop artist Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi is part of the movie’s cast.

Crater stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Family Reunion) as Caleb Channing. Kid Cudi plays Caleb’s father in the coming-of-age story. Kyle Patrick Alvarez (C.O.G.) directed the adventure film.

After being raised in a lunar mining colony, Caleb Channing will have to permanently relocate to a faraway planet. Before leaving, he and his three best friends hijack a rover for one final journey to explore a mysterious crater.

In addition to Isaiah Russell-Bailey and Kid Cudi, Crater also features Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hongm, and Thomas Boyce. Principal photography began in 2021 at Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Crater premieres on Disney+ on May 12, 2023.

Kid Cudi continues to add titles to his growing IMDb page. His first major acting role came as Domingo Dean on HBO’s How to Make It in America. The dramedy television series ran for two seasons between 2010 and 2011.

Additionally, Kid Cudi secured gigs on other TV shows such as Creepshow, Westworld, and We Are Who We Are. He also created the adult animated television special, Entergalactic, which debuted on Netflix in September 2022.

Cudi also has numerous movie appearances on his entertainment résumé. He made his feature film debut as Sergeant Benny “Maverick” Jackson in 2014’s Need for Speed. Moviegoers saw the Cleveland native in other flicks such as Bill & Ted Face the Music, Don’t Look Up, and House Party.

As a musician, Kid Cudi released several studio albums such as 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. He also teamed up with Kanye West to create the Kids See Ghosts collaborative project in 2018.