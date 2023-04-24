Kid Cudi To Star In Zombie Movie Produced By ‘Euphoria’ Creator

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi’s horror comedy will be written by The Lucas Brothers, who co-wrote ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’

Kid Cudi teamed up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for a new film titled Hell Naw.

According to Deadline, Kid Cudi will star in the horror comedy and produce it alongside Levinson. Sony Pictures acquired the movie, which reportedly features zombies and a Paris Fashion Week setting.

“This movie has been five years in the making,” Kid Cudi said. “I am telling the world now, this film will f### you up in all the best ways. I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old. The first horror movies I ever saw were Night of the Living Dead and Evil Dead. And from that point on, I was hooked on the feeling of being frightened. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time, and now, and after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening.”

Kid Cudi’s zombie movie will be written by The Lucas Brothers. The comedic duo penned the script for the 2021 film Judas and the Black Messiah.

“Sam, The Lucas Brothers and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy,” Kid Cudi said. “You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise. Y’all know I don’t play around.”

Last year, Kid Cudi appeared in Ti West’s horror film X. Earlier this month, the rapper joined the cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles.