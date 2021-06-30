The Weeknd To Star In & Co-Write New HBO Series With ‘Euphoria’ Creator

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is creating a new television show tentatively titled The Idol for HBO. The celebrated singer-songwriter will be part of the cast and work as a writer.

Variety reports The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson are credited as executive producers and co-creators for the series. Levinson is the creative force behind the HBO teen drama Euphoria which stars Emmy winner Zendaya.

The Idol will follow a female pop singer who enters a romantic relationship with a Los Angeles club owner who is also a cult leader. A suspected release date for the program has not been announced.

Previously, The Weeknd appeared as himself in 2019’s Adam Sandler-led motion picture Uncut Gems. He also co-wrote and provided voice acting for the “A Starboy Is Born” episode of the adult animated sitcom American Dad!

The Weeknd is best known as a chart-topping recording artist. His discography includes the full-length albums Kiss Land, Beauty Behind the Madness, Starboy, and After Hours. He also released the My Dear Melancholy EP.

2020’s After Hours is still charting in the Top 20. Four of The Weeknd’s projects have reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 31-year-old Canadian has also scored six #1 hits on the Hot 100 chart, and he currently has 12 Top 10 hits.

HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max have been home to several productions featuring musicians/actors. Hip Hop artists like Method Man (The Wire), Kid Cudi (We Are Who We Are), and Meek Mill (Charm City Kings) have appeared on the network.

Additionally, Migos member Offset is producing the streetwear competition series The Hype for HBO Max. International superstar Nicki Minaj is said to be developing a six-part documentary series. Insecure creator Issa Rae joined with JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls to produce a show about a Miami-based female rap group called Rap Sh*t.