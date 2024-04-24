Kid Cudi’s Foot Injury Ruins His Insano World Tour: “I’m Really Disappointed”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi broke his foot at Coachella, resulting in the cancellation of his world tour.

Kid Cudi canceled his Insano World Tour on Wednesday (April 24). The 40-year-old artist was forced to scrap his tour plans after breaking his foot at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“Guys, so I have a broken calcaneus,” he wrote on social media. “I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought.”

Kid Cudi’s tour was scheduled to begin in Austin, Texas on June 28. Pusha T, Jaden Smith and EarthGang were booked as openers.

“Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon,” Kid Cudi told fans. “We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise. I’m ok, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

The rapper/actor suffered a foot injury days after announcing his engagement to designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

“This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all,” he wrote on Instagram. “Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal.”

Last week, Kid Cudi and his fiancée attended the premiere of his new TV show Knuckles. The Sonic movie spinoff series premieres on Friday (April 26).