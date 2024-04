Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi was a surprise performer at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival on Sunday night (April 21), although his set didn’t end on a high note. According to several fans who were watching the performance, Cudder took an unexpected tumble as he attempted to jump over the barricade in front of the stage. Those watching the livestream caught it too, and the video suddenly cut to the crowd as festival staff rushed to get Kid Cudi some help.

Meanwhile, Cudi’s music continued to play in the background as people screamed his name. As noted in a Reddit thread, Kid Cudi’s medical condition is unknown as of publication time, and he has yet to address the mishap on social media.

Up until then, Kid Cudi’s set was reportedly nothing short of electrifying, his presence commanding the attention of every soul in the crowd. Weaving a sonic tapestry of Hip-Hop rock and emotive lyrics, Cudi transported the audience into his world and delivered iconic hits alongside new tracks, including “Day ‘N Nite” and “Soundtrack 2 My Life.”

Sunday night concluded this year’s Coachella madness. Cudi will presumably get back to planning his wedding. The former Kids See Ghosts rapper announced his engagement last week in an Instagram post.

“My [fiancée] Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me, and I’m so excited to share this news [with you all],” Kid Cudi wrote. “Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

Lola Abecassis Sartore, a menswear fashion designer, previously worked for Louis Vuitton until January 2024. She added in her own post, “I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott. I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!”