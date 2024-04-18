Kid Cudi Announces Engagement: “She Is Everything To Me”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi (born Scott Mescudi) is set to officially tie the knot. The rapper/actor announced his engagement with a post on Instagram.

“My [fiancée] Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me, and I’m so excited to share this news [with you all],” Kid Cudi wrote.

The Man on the Moon: The End of Day album creator also added, “Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

Kid Cudi plans to marry menswear fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore. According to her LinkedIn page, Sartore worked for Louis Vuitton until January 2024.

“I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott,” Lola Abecassis Sartore posted on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!”

The Grammy Award-winning Kid Cudi has released ten studio LPs. Insano arrived on January 12, followed by Insano (Nitro Mega) on February 23. Cudi also acted in films like Entourage and Don’t Look Up as well as television series like the upcoming Knuckles.