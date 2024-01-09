Kid Cudi’s “Insano” Album Features Late Rapper XXXTentacion & Incarcerated Rapper Young Thug

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott also appears twice on the project.

Kid Cudi revealed the full tracklist for his Insano album on Monday (January 8). The forthcoming body of work will include contributions from several Hip-Hop stars.

Insano will host a song titled “X & Cud” with vocals by the late XXXTentacion. Gunmen killed the 20-year-old rapper on June 18, 2018. One suspect in the case pled guilty. A Florida jury convicted three other men of first-degree murder.

Kid Cudi also enlisted Young Thug for Insano. The currently incarcerated Atlanta native will appear on “Rager Boyz.” Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) is currently on trial for racketeering and illegal firearms charges in Georgia. He pled not guilty to all counts.

Additionally, Cudi’s Insano will feature DJ Drama, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams and Lil Wayne. The 21-track studio LP arrives this Friday (December 12) via Republic Records.

Kid Cudi released Entergalactic in September 2022. The Cleveland-bred recording artist’s eighth album came out as an accompaniment to the Netflix animated music television special of the same name.

Young Thug dropped 2023’s Business Is Business album while locked up in the Cobb County Jail. Two XXXTentacion projects – 2018’s Skins and 2019’s Bad Vibes Forever – came out after his death.