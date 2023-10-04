Kid Cudi Announces ‘Insano’ Album To Include 40 Songs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans of Kid Cudi will have to wait until 2024 to hear his latest studio LP. But, according to the Cleveland-raised rapper, the forthcoming Insano album will host more than three dozen tracks.

“There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and deluxe(s). [You’re] welcome. 2024, the [takeover] begins.✌🏾,” posted Kid Cudi on the X platform on the morning of October 3.

He also added, “I am positive this album will have everything [you] need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live [your] life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that I’m sure [you] all will love.”

Kid Cudi’s previous body of work, 2022’s Entergalactic, contained 15 tracks and ran for 45 minutes. 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen had 18 tracks with a 58-minute run time. 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ had 19 tracks with an 86-minute run time.

In addition to promising a considerable amount of new music, Kid Cudi also revealed he will present a series of live performances prior to the release of Insano. This week, he made a special announcement about his future plans.

“CUDDER’S CLUBHOUSE IS BACK!!! I will be [doing] intimate shows starting in NY next week, rolling [through] my entire discography, [performing] songs I never have before AND a sneak peek of more INSANO. [With] some special [guests] here and there as well, 🙏🏾✨✌🏾 even Speedin’ Bullet and WZRD jams” Kid Cudi wrote on X.

The We Are Who We Are actor dropped the 26-track Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven album in 2015. Cudi partnered with music producer Dot da Genius to create 2012’s WZRD joint project. That album only had eleven songs on the tracklist.