Kid Cudi & Jack Harlow To Perform At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Nickelodeon announced Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow as performers for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Thursday (March 31). The event takes place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on April 9.

“I can’t believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids’ Choice Awards!” Kid Cudi said in a press release. “I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it’s been a dream of mine to get slimed. Can’t wait to perform my new single from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, “Stars in the Sky,” along with a special tune dedicated to all the dreamers out there who might be struggling in life. This one’s for you!”

According to Nickelodeon, Kid Cudi will also perform his single “Pursuit of Happiness” at the upcoming event. Jack Harlow’s setlist hasn’t been revealed.

“I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated and perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy,” Jack Harlow said. “Here’s to hoping I get slimed!”

Jack Harlow is nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist. Kid Cudi didn’t receive any nominations for this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski. The broadcast airs live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr.

Help decide the winners by voting here.