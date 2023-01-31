Kid Cudi Once Called Drake “Corny,” There’s Been “Envy For Years” Says Consequence 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi “never” liked Drake says Consequence who believes their beef stems from jealousy and “competitive rivalry,” over music and fame.

While the public became aware of their beef in 2016, Consequence claims Kid Cudi “never” liked Drake and called him “f###### corny.”

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, the NYC rapper gave his take on the alleged feud between the pair. He claims Cudi made the “corny’ comment while at Kanye West’s birthday party at a New York restaurant.

According to Consequence, Ye was commissioned to work on Drake’s “Best I Ever had” music video in 2009. Cons worked on the treatment alongside the G.O.O.D. Music founder and made a cameo in the visuals.

Later that year, he ended up sat between Kid Cudi and Drake at Ye’s party. Cons claimed Cudi wasn’t trying to hear Drizzy thanking them for welcoming him into their circle.

“Drake is like, ‘Yo, it’s just a pleasure to be around y’all and I appreciate y’all embracing me. I grew up watching all your videos. It’s a dream come true,’” Cons recalled. “Cudi right here like, ‘Man, f### that n####. That ngga’s p####, yo. Why he even here? F###’s wrong with this n####, man? Get this n#### the f### outta here, he’s so f###### corny.’”

And that’s not all. Consequence says the bad blood has existed “for years,” despite them working together.

“There’s been animosity, envy for years…It’s really crazy how it’s manifested over the years,” he added. “When I seen Cudi and Drake in the ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ , I was like, what I’ma do? Call Drake and be like, ‘Yo, you know he don’t really f### with you like that?’”

Furthermore, Consequence stated Kid Cudi has “never” liked Drake. He agreed with his host that “Day ‘n’ Nite” hitmaker is “jealous,” of the 6 God and believes the hostility comes from “a competitive rivalry” over “music, attention, clout and prestige.” Check out the clip below.

Consequence on Drake And Kid Cudi Beef

Rumblings of discontent first arose when Kid Cudi called out Drake in 2016, accusing him of being fake. Drizzy fired back on “Two Birds, One Stone,” where he took aim at Cudi’s mental health while Cudder was in rehab for depression.

“say it to [my] face p####,” Cudi tweeted from rehab. “You think it’s a game. I wanna see you say it to my face. I’ll be out soon. Promise.”

However, the pair seemed to have squashed the beef by 2021, collaborating on Certified Lover Boy track “IMY2.”