Kid Cudi Says ‘Star Trek’ Collaboration Is “Dream Come True”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi created a song inspired by ‘Star Trek’ as part of the “Boldy Be” campaign, which includes a capsule collection and ‘Fortnite’ collab.

Kid Cudi entered the world of Star Trek for a multimedia collaboration, teaming up with the popular franchise for its “Boldy Be” campaign. The rapper/actor will drop a new single inspired by the franchise and portray Captain Skyles in a Star Trek-themed Fortnite gaming experience called Mirror Mayhem.

“Dream come true to lock in w Star Trek,” Kid Cudi wrote on Instagram. “’Heaven’s Galaxy,’ my new EPIC jam inspired by the world of Star Trek, releases next Friday!! MEGA Fortnite experience next week!! INSANO INCOMING!!”

Kid Cudi’s song “Heaven’s Galaxy” is scheduled to drop on October 12 to coincide with the start of the 2023 New York Comic Con. The multi-platinum-selling artist and Star Trek will unveil a streetwear capsule collection at the convention.

The capsule includes t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and more. New York Comic Con attendees can grab items from the collection before it hits shop.kidcudi.com on October 16.

Kid Cudi and Star Trek’s Mirror Mayhem launches later this month on Fortnite. The gaming experience allows players to join forces with Captain Skyles to find an anomaly threatening the planet Vada. Mirror Mayhem features “Heaven’s Galaxy” and songs from Kid Cudi’s upcoming album INSANO, which is due out in 2024.