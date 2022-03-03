Kid Cudi Set To Perform Live On His Encore Platform

Find out how you can watch the ‘Man on the Moon’ album creator in the metaverse.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi is a co-owner and Chief Creative Officer for the interactive live music app Encore. Filmmaker Ian Edelman (President) and technology entrepreneur Jonathan Gray (CEO) are also part of the Encore leadership team.

This week will see Kid Cudi perform live on Encore for the first time. Lyrical Lemonade founder/music video director Cole Bennett (Famous Dex, Lil Durk, Ski Mask the Slump God) is directing the showcase.

In February, Kid Cudi announced the viewer with the most “claps” at the event will win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to a future Cudi tour date. Plus, the top ten clappers on the Encore leaderboard will also win a Members of the Rage t-shirt.

Hey Cud Fam!! Got some tasty news for u! The person w the most claps at my show on March 7th on Encore will recieve an all expenses paid trip to one of my tour dates this year for you and a friend, and we'll also meet after the show!! Sign up now! 🥰https://t.co/EopAPk6cy6 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 21, 2022

The “Kid Cudi: Live on Encore” event will begin at 8 pm on March 7. V.C.R., Sham1016, The Late Ones, Harun, and Airplane James have upcoming live shows on the app as well.

Additionally, Encore hosts video interviews with The Cool Kids, SSGKobe, and DC The Don. The company’s stated mission is to “help more artists and creators make a living from their music by empowering them with new ways to directly monetize and engage and grow their fanbase.”

2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen is Kid Cudi’s most recent studio LP. The 38-year-old rapper/actor’s catalog also includes other albums such as 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day and 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager.