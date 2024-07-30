Kid Cudi Shows Off “Crazy” Progress Following Brutal Foot Injury

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi broke the heel of his foot when he jumped off stage at the 2024 Coachella Festival in California.

Kid Cudi made significant progress in his recovery from a foot injury. The 40-year-old artist shared footage of himself walking without crutches just a few months after suffering a broken calcaneus.

“This is F@$!%KIN crazy,” he wrote on social media. “I didnt think this would happen so soon. Damn near walkin regular, not much pain, smooth fluid motion. The Return of the Chosen.”

Kid Cudi broke his foot while performing at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The injury forced him to cancel his Insano World Tour, which was supposed to start in June.

“We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all,” he informed fans. “There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon.”

The rapper/actor continued, “We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise. I’m ok, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

Kid Cudi’s injury hasn’t stopped him from supplying his fans with new music. Earlier this month, he released a single titled “Dreams I See” to coincide with the third issue of his Moon Man comic.

Moon Man’s fourth issue is scheduled to drop on September 18. Image Comics publishes the Kid Cudi-helmed series, which launched in January.