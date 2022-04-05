Kid Cudi Snags Role As Detective In John Woo’s New Action Thriller

Rap star Kid Cudi continues to make moves on the big screen with his latest role in an action movie called “Silent Night.” Read more!

Kid Cudi has joined the cast of John Woo’s action-thriller “Silent Night.”

The rapper and “Don’t Look Up” actor is the latest to board the film, and he will star alongside Joel Kinnaman, Harold Torres, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

In the film, Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, will play a detective named Dennis Vassel, which centers around Kinnaman’s character Godlock. Godlock is a father on a mission to avenge his son, who was killed in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve.

“Silent Night” is being directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Woo, known for action movies such as “Face/Off” and “Mission: Impossible 2,” from a screenplay by Robert Lynn. The project is currently in production in Mexico City.

Executive producer Joe Gatta said of Cudi’s casting, “Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating. He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

In addition to his music career, Kid Cudi is a well-established actor, starring in films such as “Don’t Look Up,” “X,” and “Need for Speed.”

He recently announced that he would star in his feature directorial debut “Teddy,” which he also wrote. “Teddy” will go into production later this year and be released on Netflix next year.