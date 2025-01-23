Kid Cudi Breaks Silence On “Crazed Fan” Burglary: “I Don’t Feel Safe” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi revealed that the intruder who broke into his home was a long-time stalker posing as a fan, debunking initial reports.

Kid Cudi has broken his silence to set the record straight on reports of an intruder who broke into his Southern California home and made himself at home.

While reports noted the intruder was suspected to be a homeless man who gained entry after the rapper evacuated due to the L.A. wildfires, Cudi revealed the truth is far more disturbing.

According to Kid Cudi, the trespasser was actually an “unhinged” fan who’s stalked him for years. He took to Instagram to explain what really happened after learning he was getting clowned on social media.

“The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years with out me knowing,” Cudi revealed. “He’s been to shows, events I’ve done in the states and overseas. He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk w me about collabing and ideas he had.”

Initial reports stated the intruder was caught on security cameras. He allegedly ate, showered, and used the bathroom in Cudi’s home. Cops found him shirtless in the kitchen and arrested the man on felony burglary and theft of utilities charges.

Kid Cudi Feels “Violated” By Stalker

Kid Cudi continued condemning the internet trolls while emphasizing the reality of the frightening scenario.

“There is nothing funny about this,” he declared. “My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I dont feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiance’s stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation w me.”

Cudi described the alleged stalker as “an unhinged 34 year old man,” adding he was not homeless despite initial reports.

“Im gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Cudi explained. “If im standoffish when u see me in public now, this is why.”