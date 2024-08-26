Kid Cudi Stunned Kanye West Dropped Their Collab: “What Da Hell Is He Doing?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi was eager to hear his Kanye West collab ‘”GUN TO MY HEAD,” but learned Ye already dropped the song on VULTURES 2.

Kid Cudi told a fan how much he wanted to hear his latest song with Kanye West and was shocked to learn that Ye had already dropped the track.

On Sunday (August 25), Cudi held a Q&A with his fans to kill time while waiting for a flight. One of his followers told him they loved hearing him on Ye’s “GUN TO MY HEAD.”

However, Cudi was unaware the track featured on one of the multiple deluxe versions of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s VULTURES 2.

“Its tasty. Hope Ye drops that one day,” he replied before the fan revealed the song was out. “Where??? I wanna hear,” he said. “I forgot what it sounds like I only heard it once since I recorded it when he played it that one time at the listening event.”

Where??? I wanna hear I forgot what it sounds like 🤣 I only heard it once since I recorded it when he played it that one time at the listening event https://t.co/rj7cpn5WAM — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) August 25, 2024

When another user informed him the song was released on Yeezy.com but had sold out, Kid Cudi vowed to have a conversation with Kanye West.

“What da hell is he doin???” he asked. “Haha ima talk to him.”

What da hell is he doin??? Haha ima talk to him. https://t.co/sBE3B1W1iQ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) August 25, 2024

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi revealed he forgave Kanye West following a highly-publicized feud over the “Donda 2” album. West cut Cudi from the album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson. The comic was dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at the time.

“The reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me and it was sincere,” he said during an interview in January. “I was just like, ‘Wow.’ Kanye does not apologize to anybody and say sorry to anyone. And that’s my brother, man. I know he loves me and there’s just nothing like Kanye and Cudi. We like the duo that everybody loves to see.”

Kid Cudi Reflects On Kanye West Feud

In his Q&A Sunday night, Cudi told fans he hopes to collaborate with Ye again. He was touched when a fan said, “He called you King Cudi the other day in Korea.”

Reflecting on their past issues, he added, “Family always has problems sometimes, its the love that gets us through.”

Family always has problems sometimes, its the love that gets us through. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/HcPYejizwV — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) August 25, 2024

Cudi also dashed fans’ hopes of a joint album with Travis Scott, insisting, “That ship came and went my friend. Lets move on. So much more to see and hear.”

That ship came and went my friend. Lets move on. So much more to see and hear. https://t.co/zrH7vk8bhf — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) August 25, 2024

He also shared a new music update following a foot injury earlier this year. Fans can expect the project in time for next summer, with a single to kick off the year in January.

“Ok so I pushed things back a bit cuz I wanna smack the world w this top of next year,” he revealed. “So the plan is, 1st single on my birthday and the album in the summer. I rarely drop summer albums, and this next one is all summer vibes so be ready.”

He also hinted at a possible fourth installment of his Man on the Moon trilogy.