Kid Cudi Writes Heartfelt Message About Virgil Abloh

By: Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

“Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I’ve ever met.”

The fashion and Hip Hop worlds are still mourning the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Many of the late Off-White founder’s loved ones and supporters expressed their condolences since his death on November 28.

For example, Kid Cudi posted a touching message about his friend Virgil Abloh on his Instagram page. The Cleveland-bred recording artist also shared several photos of himself with Abloh.

Kid Cudi wrote:

It’s taken me a few days to make this post. Tryna find the right words. Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I’ve ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human. I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime.

Virgil, I thank u for being a true friend and always makin me feel special when u sent a text, made time for me to hang or sent some shoes w my name on them. I love you endlessly. Til we meet again my friend. I hope u see what you’ve done. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend

Your brother,

Rager

@kidcudi Instagram

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi worked with Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand to create the Kurt Cobain-inspired dress Cudi wore on Saturday Night Live. The two creators also announced a collaborative clothing line that would feature the SNL gown.

“Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f##### genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” tweeted Kid Cudi on April 11.

