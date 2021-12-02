Kid Cudi Writes Heartfelt Message About Virgil Abloh

The fashion and Hip Hop worlds are still mourning the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Many of the late Off-White founder’s loved ones and supporters expressed their condolences since his death on November 28.

For example, Kid Cudi posted a touching message about his friend Virgil Abloh on his Instagram page. The Cleveland-bred recording artist also shared several photos of himself with Abloh.

Kid Cudi wrote:

It’s taken me a few days to make this post. Tryna find the right words. Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I’ve ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human. I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime. Virgil, I thank u for being a true friend and always makin me feel special when u sent a text, made time for me to hang or sent some shoes w my name on them. I love you endlessly. Til we meet again my friend. I hope u see what you’ve done. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend Your brother, Rager @kidcudi Instagram

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi worked with Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand to create the Kurt Cobain-inspired dress Cudi wore on Saturday Night Live. The two creators also announced a collaborative clothing line that would feature the SNL gown.

“Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f##### genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” tweeted Kid Cudi on April 11.