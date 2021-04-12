Kid Cudi Announces Off-White Collection Featuring Dress From ‘SNL’ Performance

(AllHipHop News)
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi shocked many viewers when he showed up on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend wearing a dress. The “Sad People” performance had a lot of people talking.
The outfit was said to be a homage to the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. The Grunge Rock legend died on April 5, 1994. On Sunday, Cudi took to Twitter to give further information about his divisive fashion choice on SNL.
“Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f##### genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” tweeted Cudi.
Cudi’s shoutout to Off-White fashion label founder Virgil Abloh was joined by another tweet that announced a new line of clothing from the two Midwest representatives. The Cleveland-bred rapper added on Twitter, “I’m [doing] a collection [with] Off-White and the dress will be included!!”
Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f##### genius!! Love you man we did it!!!
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021
Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included!!
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021
The Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album creator’s decision to rock a dress on the late-night sketch comedy show was met with mixed reactions. Some critics complained about a man wearing a woman’s attire just for potentially viral content while supporters thanked Cudi for breaking gender norms.
It even led to 40-year-old singer-songwriter Justin Tranter recalling an alleged encounter with Kid Cudi and his entourage during a tour in 2009. The GLAAD representative claimed someone from Cudi’s team called him a homophobic slur.
“I was serving one of my daily gender non-conforming legendary looks and someone on his team yelled ‘F#####’ and they all laughed and walked away,” posted Tranter in a now-deleted tweet. The former Semi Precious Weapons lead singer added, “Most importantly I’m so happy to see progress and he looks gorgeous.”
Most importantly I’m so happy to see progress and he looks gorgeous.
— Justin Tranter (@justtranter) April 11, 2021
Tweet deleted because my point of “the world is changing” was not coming across. Love you all! More dresses. Xoxoxo
— Justin Tranter (@justtranter) April 11, 2021