Killer Mike Calls Music Critic Anthony Fantano An “Outsider” & “Colonizer”

The YouTuber criticized the “confusing” political views presented on the ‘Michael’ album.

Michael “Killer Mike” Render released his self-titled Michael album on June 16. Anthony Fantano reviewed the project on his TheNeedleDrop YouTube page.

Anthony Fantano gave Michael a 6/10 score. At one point in his video review, the Connecticut native essentially accused Killer Mike of being a hypocrite for rapping about progressive politics while also chastising people who disagree with him politically for being poor.

“If you’re familiar with Killer Mike, you know he’s no stranger to throwing political views out there. On previous records, I feel like that mostly worked in his favor,” said Fantano. “But on Michael, I’m kinda scratching my head because I feel like a lot of it isn’t fully lining up.”

Fantano later added, “Are you 12 years old? Are you literally a 12-year-old boy? If you took these lyrics and you showed them to me and told me they were some kinda MAGA rapper from the internet, I would have to believe you.”

In addition, Anthony Fantano took issue with Killer Mike mentioning that he is a landlord on the “Spaceship Views” track featuring Curren$y, 2 Chainz, and Kaash Paige. The 37-year-old commentator also said, “Mike seems especially at odds with himself sometimes and it’s a little confusing.”

One social media user called out Anthony Fantano for his critique of Michael and his 6/10 rating. The @da_yout_Idyllik Twitter account tagged Killer Mike and Fantano in a tweet that defended Mike presenting “braggadocious rap” on his new LP.

“His opinion on a life and culture [he] cannot possibly understand is laughable and shows you the arrogance of the outsider or colonizer. I encourage all to listen and feel something special. #MICHAEL a truly Black Southern American experience,” tweeted Killer Mike about Fantano.

Michael received a 79/100 critics score on Metacritic.com which signifies generally favorable reviews. Killer Mike’s sixth studio LP debuted at No. 58 on the Billboard 200 chart. Michael also landed at No. 18 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Previously, Killer Mike achieved a personal best on the Billboard 200 when 2003’s Monster peaked at No. 10. He also has another No. 10-peaking entry with 2020’s RTJ4 as part of Run The Jewels with producer/rapper El-P. The duo averages an 85/100 Metacritic score. Mike averages 81/100.