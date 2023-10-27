Killer Mike Reacts To Old Promotional Video With Accused Scammer Cesar Pina

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Run The Jewels member has not been charged in the federal case.

It appears a social media user attempted to connect Atlanta rapper/entrepreneur Killer Mike to the ongoing legal drama involving DJ Envy and Cesar Pina.

On October 1, federal officials arrested self-described real estate expert Cesar Pina on one count of wire fraud. Pina worked extensively with The Breakfast Club host DJ Envy to present seminars across the country.

DJ Envy also promoted Cesar Pina on his show and on social media. Several alleged victims of what the feds called a “Ponzi-like” scheme also sued the two men in civil court. Pina allegedly scammed people out of millions of dollars.

This week saw the @KDotTKL account on X share an old video of Killer Mike with Cesar Pina. In the clip, Mike says, “I have highjacked and kidnapped DJ Envy. Don’t worry he’ll be back. But I’m with my man Cesar right now.”

Killer Mike wanted to give back to his old neighborhood so he brought Cesar aka Shifty McGee along for the ride 😳pic.twitter.com/hQN22D5ZuB — K-Dot The Kemist (@KDotTKL) October 26, 2023

That 48-second video has more than 3 million views on the X platform. Several hours after the post spread on the app, Killer Mike responded to the speculation that he may have had financial dealings with Cesar Pina in the past.

“A mutual friend told me I should meet him so I did 🤷🏿‍♂️… We did no business, I never endorsed him and if [you] watch the video I just looked at some s### he showed me and got outta there,” posted Killer Mike on Thursday.

Neither Killer Mike nor DJ Envy have been officially charged with any crimes in connection to the Cesar Pina investigation. Envy maintains he was victimized by Pina too and his lawyer suggested the media personality is working with the prosecution. If convicted of wire fraud, Pina faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.