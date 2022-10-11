Killer Mike Offers Stacey Abrams Advice On Weed Policy & Black Outreach

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Run The Jewels member #KillerMike weighs in on the governor’s race in Georgia.

President Joe Biden announced “full, complete, and unconditional” pardons for U.S. citizens federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana. Killer Mike would like to see Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams take a stance on cannabis use as well.

Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God featured Killer Mike discussing Biden’s Controlled Substances Act pardons. Mike responded to the news by offering Stacey Abrams some advice in her race against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp.

“When I talked to Stacey myself, I said, ‘Ms. Abrams, what are you going to do about legalizing marijuana? You can decriminalize just like they did in Colorado,'” Mike told Hell Of A Week host Charlamagne Tha God.

The Run The Jewels member continued, “[Abrams’s] fear factor was, ‘Well, the feds are going to come.’ Well, you should be talking to the President, saying, ‘Let’s take it off the Schedule 1 list now, n####, so we can win these states.'”

Joe Biden has instructed Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to look at removing marijuana from a federal list of Schedule 1 drugs. The POTUS also called on governors to pardon individuals convicted on similar weed possession charges at the state level.

“If I was in [the Stacey Abrams] campaign, I’d give her this advice… I’d say, ‘Whatever white person you got running your Black outreach, fire them, and hire Tezlyn Figaro,” suggested Killer Mike.

The 47-year-old Atlanta native added, “She gonna say to you… what you can be doing as governor of Georgia is saying, ‘Not only are we gonna decriminalize marijuana, we’re gonna make sure that 35% of all licenses go to African-Americans.”

Killer Mike has been a public supporter of Stacey Abrams’s current political opponent. Back in 2020, Mike said he “connected pretty much instantly” with Governor Brian Kemp and called the politician a “principled human being.” The rapper also praised Kemp for “running an effective campaign” while on Hell Of A Week.