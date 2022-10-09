Stacey Abrams Talks About The Importance Of Hip-Hop In The Upcoming Election

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stacey Abrams is lining herself up to make history, hoping to become the first Black woman to become the governor of Georgia.

The Spelman and Yale graduate attended the One Music Fest with the goal to inspire Black and Brown voters to come out and vote in the upcoming Georgia gubernatorial election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Stacey Abrams, One Music Festival (NDS)

Abrams wanted to drive home the point that the clear pathway for her campaign to win is if her supporters come out for early voting, which starts on Sunday, Oct. 17.

When AllHipHop.com asked the candidate to talk about Hip-Hop and this generation’s role in her campaign, she said, “We’ve been proud to work with Lil Baby, with 21 Savage, with Common, and more because I want to meet people where they are.”

“We have a tendency to think that politics is about bringing people to me,” she said. “It’s not. My job is to meet them where they are.”

Adding, “And this is one of the most powerful generations we have ever had. This generation can make sure we have access to real education. That we have access to health care in Georgia. That we can have affordable housing in Georgia.”

Stacey Abrams, One Music Festival (NDS)

“And all they have to do is vote,” the Gen Xer said.

“If this generation votes their power in Georgia, we win everything! If we don’t show up, they are going to make decisions for this generation.”

She then detailed the things this generation believes in, itemizing things like incarceration, undereducation, and underinvestment. She then said, “he takes credit for things other people have done.”

“He has nothing for this generation,” Abrams informed. “He has less opportunity and more incarceration. In my administration, we have more opportunity, freedom, and then a right to protect it.”

Later she left the intimate press setting and came out to speak to the thousands of festival attendees who gathered at the main stage to see Young Jeezy.

A long-time supporter of the festival, she celebrated the founder J. Carter before telling people that they are not going to just be “sole survivors” in the state but going to “thrive,” because they are going to elect someone that sees the needs of the people.

“We don’t need to raise taxes, we are going to raise our expectations,” she said.

She talked about working with the current mayor, Andre Dickens, and local businesspeople, like Jeezy. But then she said they needed to elect a governor who will show up for the community every time.

Stacey Abrams, One Music Festival (NDS)

While reinforcing her commitment to healthcare, education, and affordable housing, she also promised to “decriminalize weed.”

Abrams, a woman born months after the universally recognized birthday of Hip-Hop, is ready to take leadership on day one and is every bit cool as she is brilliant. Check out here dancing with Lil Duval on the side of the stage during the Jeezy show.