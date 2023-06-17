Killer Mike Talks Unreleased André 3000 Song & Collaborating With Future

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The DF affiliates unite for the “Scientists & Engineers” collaboration.

Run The Jewels member Michael “Killer Mike” Render dropped his Michael studio LP on June 16. One track on the project contains contributions from fellow Dungeon Family representatives André 3000 and Future.

Killer Mike tapped OutKast’s André 3000 and Freebandz’s Future for “Scientists & Engineers” which also features Eryn Allen Kane. Plus, Mike teased an unreleased record with Three Stacks during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature and all we gotta do is make this album go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be back next year,” Killer Mike told Charlamagne tha God. “[The André 3000 song] is actually about 12 minutes… Stacks rap longer.”

Additionally, Killer Mike spoke with Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show to promote his Michael album. That conversation included the 48-year-old southerner discussing working with Future on “Scientists & Engineers” and his Run The Jewels partner’s reaction to the collaboration.

“I sent [Jaime “El-P” Meline] the album earlier. He had heard it before even the hook. He was like, ‘Man, it’s dope to hear a Future feature that isn’t trying to do a Future song,'” recalled Killer Mike. “[El-P] said, ‘You all got brought into where we were on some DF stuff on the drape, bringing the initial tempo rhythm and beat on No I.D. coming in under the Future part, flowering it out some more to make it its own thing.'”

Michael joins a Killer Mike discography that consists of other LPs such as 2003’s Monster, 2011’s Pledge, and 2012’s R.A.P. Music. As part of the duo with Brooklyn-bred rapper/producer El-P, Run The Jewels released four self-titled bodies of work between 2013 and 2020.