Future To Be Honored As The Trap Music Museum’s 2023 Trapper Of The Year

The ATL tourist attraction will unveil a new Future-centered exhibit.

Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn will receive special recognition from the Trap Music Museum on June 8.

The Atlanta-based gallery named Future as the 2023 Trapper Of The Year. Trap Music Museum founder Tip “T.I.” Harris will be on hand to celebrate his “Magic” song collaborator.

In addition to being the guest of honor, Future will be gifted a custom Trapper Of The Year ring curated by Ice Box Jewelry. The museum will also unveil a new art exhibit centered around the 39-year-old Atlanta native.

Future has won numerous awards throughout his career, including two Grammys. His “Wait for U” single featuring Drake and Tems took home the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy Award in February.

“Wait for U” lives on the 2022 album I Never Liked You which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 222,000 first-week units. I Never Liked You became Future’s eighth chart-topping project.

The Freebandz record label founder’s trophy case also holds an American Music Award and a BET Award. In 2022, GQ magazine crowned Future the “best rapper alive.”

The Trap Music Museum also nominated Hip Hop recording artists Kodak Black, GloRilla, 21 Savage, and Latto for the 2023 Trapper Of The Year accolade. Fans had the chance to cast a vote for this year’s winner.

Since its launch in October 2018, the Trap Music Museum paid tribute to numerous rappers. For example, an exhibit about the late East Coast emcee Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace premiered in October 2021.

Celebrity guests will join T.I. in congratulating Future on becoming the Trap Music Museum’s Trapper Of The Year. Organizers tapped DJ Major Key to provide the music for the upcoming event in Georgia’s capital city.