Trap Music Museum To Showcase Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Exhibit

The Trap Music Museum and The Bishop Art Gallery joined forces to present “The Only Christopher We Acknowledge Is Wallace” in Atlanta. The “Volume 2 – ATL Edition” of the exhibit will launch on October 11.
An invitation-only opening event honoring the life of late New York City-raised rapper Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace is scheduled for that date. The exhibit will be viewable for the public at the Trap Music Museum until November 11.
“Growing up in NYC, Biggie’s music always curated a vibe. When pitched the opportunity to honor him through art – it was a no-brainer,” states Krystal Garner, General Manager of Trap Music Museum.
In 2018, Clifford “T.I.” Harris announced the Trap Music Museum in connection with the 15th anniversary of the Atlanta emcee’s Trap Muzik album. Since that time, the Hip Hop-focused gallery partnered with Google for the “Explore Atlanta” project and commemorated this year’s Juneteenth holiday with “A Celebration of Everything Black.”
Three years ago, T.I. wrote on Instagram:
This for US!!! All US!!! All contributors to the culture of Trap Muzik!!! No matter who you are or how you’ve contributed… Consider this just as much yours as it is anybody’s. This is your HOME just like it’s mines… Regardless of our personal differences or discrepancies. It is what it is… Trap Muzik wouldn’t be S### without ALL OF US!!! So it’s all of our 15th anniversary!!! I made it a album… but WE MADE IT A GENRE!!!! This is a celebration of ALL OF OUR CONTRIBUTIONS to the CULTURE WE CALL TRAP MUZIK!!!!@troubleman31 [T.I.] Instagram