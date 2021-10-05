Trap Music Museum To Showcase Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Exhibit

The Trap Music Museum and The Bishop Art Gallery joined forces to present “The Only Christopher We Acknowledge Is Wallace” in Atlanta. The “Volume 2 – ATL Edition” of the exhibit will launch on October 11.

An invitation-only opening event honoring the life of late New York City-raised rapper Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace is scheduled for that date. The exhibit will be viewable for the public at the Trap Music Museum until November 11.

“Growing up in NYC, Biggie’s music always curated a vibe. When pitched the opportunity to honor him through art – it was a no-brainer,” states Krystal Garner, General Manager of Trap Music Museum.

In 2018, Clifford “T.I.” Harris announced the Trap Music Museum in connection with the 15th anniversary of the Atlanta emcee’s Trap Muzik album. Since that time, the Hip Hop-focused gallery partnered with Google for the “Explore Atlanta” project and commemorated this year’s Juneteenth holiday with “A Celebration of Everything Black.”

Three years ago, T.I. wrote on Instagram: