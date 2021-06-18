Trap Music Museum Presents “A Celebration of Everything Black” For Juneteenth

Yesterday (June 17), President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth (also known as Emancipation Day) an official federal holiday in the United States. June 19 commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free because of President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

While Juneteenth has been celebrated in certain sections of America dating back to the 1800s, the new national holiday will surely be a catalyst for more festivities taking place across the country. The T.I.-founded Trap Music Museum is set to present “A Celebration of Everything Black” as part of the gallery’s Juneteenth observances.

The Trap Music Museum is working in conjunction with B.A.M! Creative (Branding, Advertising & Marketing) for its first Juneteenth celebration. This year’s week-long event will feature discussions with fashion innovator Dapper Dan, actress Keisha Knight-Pulliam, Academy Award-winning producer/journalist Van Lathan, and other leading Black voices.

“The month of June serves as African-American Music Month, and we all know how music speaks to our culture. Trap Music Museum being a place where all the arts reside, we found it fitting to celebrate Juneteenth in this place. The goal is to highlight through B.A.M! Creative, our contributions to Tech, Art, Film, Fashion, Music & Community, June 16th-20th,” says Krystal Garner, General Manager of Trap Music Museum.

“A Celebration of Everything Black” will also feature Black FNO (Fashion Night Out), Bridging The Trap, and the AUC Film Fest. Black FNO is described as a mix of exhibitions, shopping, networking, and a candid conversation around the culture’s influence, buying power, and obstacles Black creators face in fashion.

“We’re excited to be a part of Trap Music Museum’s Juneteenth Celebration,” states Mike Summers, Head of Marketing of Atlanta United. “Our club is made special not just by our players or a stadium, but by the culture setting of the diverse community of Atlanta. Trap Music Museum has played a pivotal role in commemorating Atlanta’s African-American heritage and celebrating the city’s thriving creative arts culture.”

Earlier this month, the Google Arts & Culture platform announced The Trap Music Museum would be highlighted as part of the “Explore Atlanta” online project. The interactive experience allows internet users to virtually browse Trap Music Museum exhibits by artists like Brian “BK The Artist” Kirhagis and Shawn “Stu” Stewart.

“Unfortunately the impact of the digital divide here in Atlanta continues to grow. Not only are Black families suffering from inadequate broadband access, our youth lack devices to stay ahead in this digital world. Therefore, we as community partners must continue to come together to provide educational opportunities to our youth and more importantly expose them to career pathways especially those in the arts and culture arena,” says Darrell Booker, Nonprofit Tech Accel for Black & African American Communities Lead for Microsoft.

Trap Music Museum’s official partners for the “A Celebration of Everything Black” includes Microsoft, Footlocker, Beyond Buying The Block, A3C, The B######## Pop Up, and Cîroc Vodka. Atlanta’s The Trap Music Museum is open Thursdays 4-10 pm, Fridays 4 pm-12 am, Saturdays 12 pm- 12 am, and Sundays 12 pm-10 pm.