Killer Mike Talks Upsetting “The Bourgeoisie” With “Talk’n That Sh*t!” Video

Run The Jewels rapper #KillerMike has a message for his critics.

Michael “Killer Mike” Render has found himself right in the middle of the current political storm. The Atlanta-raised emcee recently upset some social media users and pundits for one of his takes.

In response to an old picture with Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia going viral on Twitter, Killer Mike posted an even older image. Mike shared a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. meeting with President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“[That’s] what I thought,” wrote Killer Mike in the tweet’s caption. Previously, he tweeted, “Don’t waste ya time being mad a 2-year-old picture of me. U better get to door-knocking and Canvassing for your side. I have not publicly endorsed any candidate and will be keeping my vote a private matter.”

One person responded to the MLK/LBJ photo by tweeting, “Nope. Here’s the difference…did you talk to Kemp about his voter suppression tactics? Or call him out on efforts to disenfranchise Black voters? The audacity…to compare yourself and your good old boy talk to the real work that Dr. King accomplished. 😒Just stop. We see you.”

“Talk’n That S###!” Is A Message To Killer Mike’s “Woke” Critics

Despite still getting pushback online, Killer Mike continues to jump into the political waters. The Run The Jewels member released “Talk’n That S###!” which is just his second solo single since 2012’s R.A.P. Music album.

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia and TWhy Xclusive produced “Talk’n That S###!” track. Seck directed the song’s official music video. Organizations such as PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project appear in the visual.

“The song is self-explanatory. With the video, I wanted to show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the f###-s###. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more – in spite of all your criticisms we’re gonna live free and stay lit,” states Killer Mike.

Charlamagne Tha God Spoke To Mike About Democrat Stacy Abrams

Earlier this month, Charlamagne Tha God had Killer Mike as a guest on Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week. The conversation included Mike offering Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, a recommendation.

“If I was in [the Stacey Abrams] campaign, I’d give her this advice… I’d say, ‘Whatever white person you got running your Black outreach, fire them, and hire Tezlyn Figaro,” said Killer Mike.

The 47-year-old entertainer/activist continued, “She gonna say to you… what you can be doing as governor of Georgia is saying, ‘Not only are we gonna decriminalize marijuana, we’re gonna make sure that 35% of all licenses go to African-Americans.”

According to RealClearPolitics, Brian Kemp presently has a 6.7% lead over Stacy Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial race. Kemp defeated Abrams for the same office in 2018 by a 50.2% to 48.8% margin.

Don't waste ya time being mad a 2 year old picture of me. U better get to door knocking and Canvassing for your side. I have not publicly endorsed any candidate and will be keeping my vote a private matter. Twitter aint real so get yo ass out & 🗳 cast a vote. 🤷🏽‍♂️😉😎 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) October 18, 2022