Kim Kardashian Accused Of Trying To Ruin Black-Owned Businesses And Stealing From Lori Harvey

Kim Kardashian is accused of ruining a black business, and stealing from Glory. Harvey, with the launch of her latest skin care line! Read more!

Billionaire Kim Kardashian has been accused of stealing Black women’s culture, men, and now their businesses. In a recent lawsuit, it is alleged her new skincare line bears the name of a Black woman’s company, and she just stole it without any thought or care.

RadarOnline reports that Kardashian and her team are currently in litigation, battling over the name SKKN, for her new beauty venture, with a Black-owned company called Beauty Concept founded by Cyndie Lunsford, who already has a brand on the market called SKKN +.

At the end of 2021, Lunsford’s attorneys filed an opposition on behalf of Beauty Concepts to block Kardashian’s attempt to trademark the name “SKKN By Kim.” They claim the name is too similar to theirs and would cause confusion in the marketplace.

Beauty Concepts has been in business since 2018, functioning as a salon/skincare/beauty spa out of Brooklyn using the name SKKN+. There are websites and social media accounts connected to their brand.

The lawsuit says Beauty Concepts has been working on their physical location since 2020, “taking steps to expand into a bigger physical location” in New York.

The company further stated that it “has invested, and continues to invest, substantial resources and a considerable amount of time, effort, and energy in advertising, using, promoting, marketing, and developing public awareness of the SKKN+ mark.”

In March of 2021, Kardashian filed for various trademarks for the title SKKN By Kim, asking for rights to use the trademark to sell everything from skincare, lip gloss, and scrunchies. Four months later, Beauty Concepts issued a cease-and-desist letter, hoping it would deter the reality star from using a name remarkably similar to their brand’s name.

“Over the course of four years, Beauty Concepts has built a successful woman- and Black-owned small business and brand, established a strong social media presence, and served thousands of customers from its Brooklyn location,” the lawyers wrote in the cease-and-desist letter.

The Kardashian’s corporate legal team argued the United States Patent and Trademark Office previously rejected SKNN+’s attempt to own a sole trademark for the mark due to “SKKN” being not registrable. She also claims she filed the trademark first.

This is the second time the brand has been an issue. It is also similar to Lori Harvey’s skincare line SKN By LH. Earlier this week, fans dragged Kim, claiming her business would confuse fans and ruin Lori’s brand.

Do you think anyone has a chance against KK?

Welp, what you lack in creativity, you make up in sheer audacity…or arrogant caucasity. #SKN #LoriHarvey — Sweet Tea 🍹 (@sugarcane_tea) June 4, 2022

@KimKardashian change the name. WE ALREADY HAVE #SKN I swear theses heifers are #thieves #LoriHarvey DID IT FIRST!!! — Nico Nico Nico (@NicoBrown666) June 2, 2022

#LoriHarvey a much better woman than me because I would be in court RIGHT now putting a cease and desist on @KimKardashian #KimKardashian skin care line. — Latasha (@TashaFierce86) June 2, 2022

#LoriHarvey needs to sue @KimKardashian #KimKardashian it’s the audacity of that culture vulture to blatantly name her line the same as Lori’s only adding an extra “K” and even her advertisement pics look the same. — Latasha (@TashaFierce86) June 2, 2022

So she was DTF Pete!! Wants to eat 💩!!! Pretending her skincare routines natural!!! When we know you put blood on your face and all types of s###!!! Kanye should be embarrassed of her!!! 😳 #kimk #KimKardashian #SKKN #skn #lorieharvey #KanyeWest #KANYE2024 #PeteDavidson — Truthbitch (@Truthbitch10) June 3, 2022

I don't spend too much time on talk kn them but… One thing the Kardashians gon do is take from other women chileee, Sis just added a K and called it a day… didn't even try to hide it when it came to Lori Harvey's brand which probably bomb. #SKN by Lori @sknbylhofficial — KC🌻 (@kammy2kam) June 2, 2022