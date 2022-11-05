Kim Kardashian Blames Kanye For Viral “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” Outfit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West picked out her outfit featuring a flame motif, which she was clowned for wearing. Read more!

Kim Kardashian has claimed Kanye West was to blame for her divisive “flame” outfit.

In April, the reality TV star sparked debate on social media when she stepped out in a knit ensemble featuring a bold flame motif from Balenciaga, with fans comparing the look to chef Guy Fieri’s signature shirts or a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

But during the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” that aired on Thursday, Kim took a moment to clarify that it was her ex-husband Kanye who actually styled the ensemble.

“Let me just say one thing about this ‘flame’ outfit that everyone wants to talk about on the Internet and was like, ‘Haha this is what she gets… not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself… the Kanye outfits must have run out,'” she said. “The tea is, this is one of the outfits he styled and picked out. So, if you guys knew that and if we were together you guys would think it’s the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f###### fickle.”

Earlier in the show, Kim was filmed in the outfit while having lunch with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Interestingly, both of the 42-year-old’s siblings approved of the “flame” look.

“That’s a fab outfit,” exclaimed Kourtney.