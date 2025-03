Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian reportedly shut down North West’s visit with Kanye after learning the Tate brothers would be present.

Kim Kardashian reportedly ended daughter North West’s visit with Kanye West after discovering controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were set to join the gathering.

Kardashian raised the issue during a heated mediation session between the former and their legal teams, where the Tate brothers’ presence became a central issue, according to TMZ.

The outlet says Kardashian requested the emergency hearing over objections to North appearing in West’s song featuring Diddy.

The SKIMS founder reportedly expressed strong reservations about her children interacting with the Tates or Diddy, citing concerns about their influence.

Andrew and Tristan Tate currently face serious criminal charges in Romania, including allegations of rape, human trafficking and organized crime.

Romanian prosecutors accuse the brothers of operating a criminal enterprise that sexually exploited women, along with charges of money laundering. Andrew Tate individually faces a rape charge.

The brothers are also under investigation in the United Kingdom for similar allegations, including trafficking minors and sexual misconduct involving a minor. Both brothers have denied all allegations.

Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Sex Trafficking Their Children

Meanwhile, West recently unleashed a series of explosive social media posts accusing Kardashian of sex trafficking their children.

He wrote, “I AM 100 PERCENT CONVINCED THAT MY CHILDREN ARE IN A SEX TRAFFICKING [ring],” and explicitly stated, “KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER.”

West further alleged, “THE KARDASHIANS ARE ENGAGED IN SEX WORK AND TRAFFIC ALL THE BLACK CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY CREATE,” linking these claims to North’s participation in an FKA Twigs song and TikTok video.

He also claimed, “THE GRANDMOTHER APPROVED THE SEX TAPE,” seemingly referencing Kris Jenner, and accused Kardashian of controlling their four “BLACK CHILDREN,” asserting, “THE MAN SHOULD HAVE THE FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”

Sources indicate Kardashian is now seriously contemplating seeking sole legal custody of their four children. West has also publicly expressed his intention to pursue sole custody.