Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West An Absent Father Amid Overhaul Of $60M Marital Home 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian said co-parenting with Kanye West is virtually non-existent, claiming she is “basically raising four kids by myself.”

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her co-parenting struggles, claiming she’s practically a single parent to the four children she shares with Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder said that although she has help with her children, she’s still tackling parenting alone. She addressed her co-parenting situation with her friend Zoe Winkler on the Nov. 12 episode of the “What in the Winkler?” podcast.

“I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting,” Kardashian explained. “And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

She continued, “But sometimes in the middle of the night, when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up—it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.”

Kanye West Set To Return To L.A.

While Kanye West has spent several months in Tokyo, reportedly completing his Bully album, he appears to be returning to Los Angeles. He recently purchased a lavish $35 million Beverly Hills mansion, with plans to build his dream metropolis there.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is reportedly in the process of a major overhaul of the home she and Kanye West bought following their 2014 wedding.

Major construction work is underway on the mansion in the Hidden Hills area of Calabasas.

Kardashian is likely hoping Ye will help with the school run if he moves to Beverly Hills.

“Carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take,” she told Winkler. “And everyone wants to leave at like different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I’m at like a pit stop of a race car driver.”