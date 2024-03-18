Kim Kardashian Criticized As “Eco-Terrorist” Over Private Jet Usage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian faces criticism for excessive use of her private jet, raising environmental concerns.

Kim Kardashian has been labeled an “eco-terrorist” by some for her frequent use of a $150 million private jet, sparking outrage among environmental activists and social media users.

The accusations follow close scrutiny of her air travel habits, which have been prominently featured on the Instagram account “KimKJet,” dedicated to tracking the flights of her luxury aircraft.

Since the beginning of 2024, Kardashian’s jet has embarked on more than 30 flights, including a staggering five flights in a single day.

Many of these journeys were for short distances, with numerous trips lasting less than 40 minutes.

According to reports, these flights have consumed over 35,420 gallons of jet fuel, leading to the emission of approximately 425 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This fact has raised concerns about the impact on global warming and climate change.

Kim Kardashian’s private jet, a customized Boeing 777, exemplifies the epitome of luxury air travel.

The aircraft is equipped with features such as a master suite, a full-size bathroom, a private dining room, and an array of entertainment options, ensuring that Kardashian and her entourage travel in utmost comfort and style.

However, the environmental cost of such convenience has become a point of contention.

The term “eco-terrorist,” as defined by the FBI, refers to the use or threatened use of violence of a criminal nature against innocent victims or property by an environmentally-oriented, subnational group for environmental-political reasons or aimed at an audience beyond the target often of a symbolic nature.

While Kardashian’s use of her private jet does not meet the legal definition of eco-terrorism, the term has been used colloquially by critics to highlight what they see as a disregard for the environmental impact of her travel habits.

As of now, Kim Kardashian has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Meanwhile, debates and discussions continue to unfold across various social media platforms, with users expressing a wide range of opinions on the matter.

“Ridiculous,” one user quipped, while another asked, “Is this a joke? 8 minutes on the flight?? These rich people do that.”