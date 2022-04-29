Kim Kardashian Dropped From Blac Chyna Lawsuit

A judge dismissed claims against Kim Kardashian in Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family.

Kim Kardashian is no longer part of Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a judge dismissed claims against the reality star on Friday (April 29). Blac Chyna sued multiple members of the Kardashian family for defamation and accused them of getting her E! Network show Rob & Chyna canceled.

Blac Chyna originally filed her lawsuit in 2017. The trial didn’t begin until April 20, 2022.

The Kardashians’ lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the defamation claims against Kim. The request claimed Blac Chyna never justified Kim’s inclusion in the lawsuit.

“Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed,” the family’s attorney contended.

A judge agreed with the lawyer’s argument and dropped Kim from the lawsuit.

“There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a ‘responsible part’ in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants,” the ruling asserted.

A jury began deliberations in the Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians trial on Thursday (April 28). Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian remain defendants in the case following the dismissal of Kim Kardashian.