Kylie Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Slashed Tyga With Knife

Kylie Jenner recalled Tyga telling her about Blac Chyna slashing him with a knife in her testimony in a civil trial.

Kylie Jenner testified about Blac Chyna’s alleged violence in a civil trial involving the Kardashians.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner said Tyga once told her Blac Chyna attacked him with a knife. The slashing allegedly left Tyga with a six-inch scar on his arm.

Tyga also informed the socialite about Blac Chyna’s drug and alcohol abuse, which led to the knife attack. Kylie Jenner relayed the info to her brother Rob Kardashian when he was dating Blac Chyna.

“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him,” she reportedly explained in court.

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashians for $100 million over the cancellation of her reality show Rob & Chyna. The TV series aired for one season in 2016.

She’s accused Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner of defamation, claiming they plotted to get her show canceled. The Kardashian family’s lawyer Michael G. Rhodes argued the E! Network simply canned the show because Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashians’ relationship ended.

Last week, Kris Jenner revealed Tyga’s allegations about Blac Chyna during her own testimony in the civil case. The matriarch of the Kardashian family also accused Blac Chyna of threatening to kill Kylie Jenner in the past.