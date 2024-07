Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The reality TV personality’s acknowledgment of her “fight or flight” reaction offers a powerful reminder of the personal challenges that can shape and sometimes undermine our closest relationships.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her decision to end her relationship with a mystery ex, attributing the split to her “fight or flight” instincts.

In Thursday’s (July 25) season finale of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality TV star shared that insights gained from therapy, specifically recommended by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, led her to recognize how these tendencies were impacting her romantic life.

“When someone tells me not to do something I planned on, I physically feel like, ‘You’re getting in my way,'” she explained. “And I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.”

Reflecting on her past relationship, Kim Kardashian shared how similar dynamics played out with her unidentified ex.

“Like when [redacted] would tell me, ‘You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here.'” Kim Kardashian revealed that disregarding her ex’s advice was a turning point, noting, “That was the beginning of the end.”

The confession came after rumors in 2023 linked Kim Kardashian to a mysterious man, referred to as “Fred” by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick during a previous episode of the reality show.

In her interview segment of the show, Kim Kardashian emphasized the influence of her behavior on the relationship’s demise, capturing a poignant theme resonating with many of her viewers: the inner struggles we often face in the pursuit of professional and personal balance.