Kanye’s soon to be ex-wife says she speaks to Ye every day.

Kim Kardashian sat with ABC News Robin Roberts to talk about her new show on Hulu, “The Kardashians,” her children, and her tumultuous relationship with her former husband, Kanye West, one of the most influential and controversial figures in Hip-Hop.

Roberts asked the billionaire, “Was it difficult because of how Kanye became so public? How have you been able to navigate that?”

“You want to take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard,” the billionaire answered. “But I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating.”

“I’ve always been, like, a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that,” she continued.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Yeezy and the Armenian American influencer split ways in a very public divorce. Now, Kardashian is dating another man, and her rap star husband, who also is a billionaire, is not taking it well — taking much of their personal

The mom says that she and her ex are in a good space regarding their children.

“Kanye and I have had conversations,” Kardashian said to the journalist. “We have to talk daily for the kids. So, you know, I hate that it had to play out like that, but when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

She added, “At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.”

The two of them are the proud parents of four children: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.