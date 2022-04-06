Kim Kardashian Says She Has Finally Found “Peace” With New Love Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her love for Pete Davidson in a new interview on “Good Morning America.” Read more about what she had to say!

Kim Kardashian is “very happy” and “at peace” with Pete Davidson.

In a sneak peek of her Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts, the reality TV personality explained that she wants to “take her time” with the “Saturday Night Live” star.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she told the host. “Obviously, I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content, and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

The couple is yet to make their first public appearance as a couple, despite being open about their relationship online.

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West in February 2021 and started dating Pete, 28, in November.

The entrepreneur’s interview for ABC News will air in the U.S. today (April 6th).