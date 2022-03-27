Kim Kardashian Flaunts Pete Davidson Tattoo To 295 Million People

Kim Kardashian is moving full steam ahead with Pete Davidson. Over the weekend she showed off his new tattoo dedicated to her!

Kim Kardashian is taking full advantage of Kanye West’s absence from social media by flaunting new ink on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim showed off a piece of ink Pete dedicated to her in a post on her Instagram stories feed.

The picture displayed the “Saturday Night Live” stars amateurish looking tattoo which simply reads: “My Girls A Lawyer.”

Pete Davidson reportedly had the word “KIM” branded on his chest.

That particular body art was revealed when a conversation between Kanye and Pete Davidson made its way to the internet.

The comedian posted a shirtless picture of himself in bed with Kanye’s ex-wife, as the two men argued over text messaging after the rapper’s repeated attacks on Kim and Pete.

Kim confirmed Pete had honored her with the body art on a promotional run for her upcoming series on Hulu, “The Kardashians.”

“(It) isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding,” Kim Kardashian said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, making a stamping gesture. “Because he wanted to do something that was really different. (Pete told Kim), ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.'”

In addition, Kim disclosed that Pete, 28, has several other tattoos devoted to her.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, that he got,” the 41-year-old revealed, indicating that the actor has at least three new pieces of body art. “(They are) cutesy things…my favorite one… says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.'”

Kim and Kanye, 44, started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014. They have four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

After filing divorce proceedings in February 2021, a judge declared Kim legally single. The mother-of-four started dating Pete last November.