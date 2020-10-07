Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Had To Change Kanye’s Sheets With Gloves And A Mask

(AllHipHop News)
Kim Kardashian explained how she had to change her husband Kanye West’s sweat-soaked bedsheets wearing gloves and a face shield as he battled COVID-19 back in March.
The reality TV star admits no one really knew what was wrong with the rapper until Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia and shared their symptoms on social media.
“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim tells Grazia magazine. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.
“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown… (I was) changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield.”
Kanye revealed he had battled COVID-19 in July, just after he announced his run for U.S. President.
The rapper’s symptoms included symptoms like “chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.”
Earlier this week, Kanye West issued a prayer for his buddy President Donald Trump, who also recently fell ill with the coronavirus.
Despite going up against the President in November’s, U.S. election, Kanye took to Twitter to send his thoughts and prayers to Trump and his wife Melania.
There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus.
I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.
“There’s a crying need for civility across the board,” Kanye wrote. “We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”
Kanye’s message of support follows Sunday’s news that President Trump could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as early as Monday.