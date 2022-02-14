Kanye West may still be pining for Kim Kardashian, but his ex-wife appears to be happy to be moving on! Read more.

Kim Kardashian is excited to be exploring looks for her next “fashion era.”

The reality TV star and her estranged husband Kanye West worked closely over the past decade to establish Kim as one to watch in the style scene, with the rapper famously overhauling her closet and introducing her to many top designers.

In an interview for the March 2022 issue of Vogue magazine, Kim Kardasian divulged that she is looking forward to seeing how her wardrobe will evolve following her split from Kanye, whom she filed to divorce in February 2021.

“I always think, ‘What will be next?’ Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating,” she commented. “Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no make-up, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”

And even though Kim was recently unveiled as the face of a new Balenciaga campaign, the star explained that one of her favourite photoshoots of late was Skims’ 2021 Valentine’s Day campaign, which also starred her young sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“Probably my proudest moment in terms of my body recently was when I was on a billboard covering the whole side of a building with Kendall and Kylie, who are half my age, when we did a Skims underwear campaign together, and I could stand next to them and feel confident,” the 41-year-old recalled.

As for Kanye, he has yet to move on. He has been asking for God’s help in reestablishing his relationship with Kim Kardashian, while at the same time attacking her new boyfriend. Pete Davidson.